Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1212 SW 8th.

Larceny, 2507 SW I.

Petit larceny, Southwest 15th Street and E Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

