Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, narcotics possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1212 SW 8th.
Larceny, 2507 SW I.
Petit larceny, Southwest 15th Street and E Avenue.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
