Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drunk driving, Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue.

Drunkenness, 4906 NW Ozmun.

Vandalism, 932 NW 20th.

Theft/larceny, 932 NW 20th.

Theft/larceny, 1237 SW Sheridan Road.

Weapons law violations, 420 NW 75th.

Theft/larceny, 1108 NW 52nd.

Burglary, 602 SW 82nd.

Vandalism, 6701 NW Maple.

Burglary, 2204 NW 18th.

Vandalism, 102 SW 74TH

Disorderly conduct, 4629 SW H.

Drunk driving, Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Bell Avenue.

Burglary, 1001 SW Sheridan Road.

Recommended for you