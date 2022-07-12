Police reports for July 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drunk driving, Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue.Drunkenness, 4906 NW Ozmun.Vandalism, 932 NW 20th.Theft/larceny, 932 NW 20th.Theft/larceny, 1237 SW Sheridan Road.Weapons law violations, 420 NW 75th.Theft/larceny, 1108 NW 52nd.Burglary, 602 SW 82nd.Vandalism, 6701 NW Maple.Burglary, 2204 NW 18th.Vandalism, 102 SW 74THDisorderly conduct, 4629 SW H.Drunk driving, Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Bell Avenue.Burglary, 1001 SW Sheridan Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists