Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, 2201 Cache Road.

DUI-aggravated, Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Auto theft, 209 SE 8th.

Arson, 1510 NW Arlington.

Theft of CDS, 3401 W. Gore.

Assault and battery, 10 SW 4th.

Driving with suspended/revoked license, 900 block Southwest G Avenue.

Larceny, 36 N. Sheridan.

Possession of a weapon by a child, narcotics possession, 4600 NW Lindy.

Indecent exposure, Unit Block of Southwest Mark Edwards Drive.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you