Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, 2201 Cache Road.
DUI-aggravated, Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Auto theft, 209 SE 8th.
Arson, 1510 NW Arlington.
Theft of CDS, 3401 W. Gore.
Assault and battery, 10 SW 4th.
Driving with suspended/revoked license, 900 block Southwest G Avenue.
Larceny, 36 N. Sheridan.
Possession of a weapon by a child, narcotics possession, 4600 NW Lindy.
Indecent exposure, Unit Block of Southwest Mark Edwards Drive.