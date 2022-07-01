Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Robbery, 1127 E. Gore.

Trespassing, larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Trespassing, 3110 Cache Road.

Trespassing, 1505 SW 68th.

Auto theft, 2105 NW 19th.

Burglary, 4625 W. Gore.

Larceny, 2813 NW Mobley.

Larceny, 1205 NW Euclid.

Larceny, 1308 NW Williams.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you