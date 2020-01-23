Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, 2506 Cache Road.

DUI refusal, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.

Eluding a police officer, resisting a police officer, possession of CDS with intent, Northwest Sheridan and Lake Avenue.

Petit larceny, 6214 NW Cheyenne.

Damaging private property, I-44 and Cache Road.

Aggravated assault with great bodily injury, resisting a police officer, 4020 Cache Road.

Robbery, 2537 SW G.

Malicious injury to property, 1010 NW 82nd.

Larceny, 4751 Motif Manor Blvd.

Complied by Grace Leonhart/staff

grace.leonhart@swoknews.com

