Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, 2506 Cache Road.
DUI refusal, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Eluding a police officer, resisting a police officer, possession of CDS with intent, Northwest Sheridan and Lake Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6214 NW Cheyenne.
Damaging private property, I-44 and Cache Road.
Aggravated assault with great bodily injury, resisting a police officer, 4020 Cache Road.
Robbery, 2537 SW G.
Malicious injury to property, 1010 NW 82nd.
Larceny, 4751 Motif Manor Blvd.
Complied by Grace Leonhart/staff