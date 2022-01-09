Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 203 NW Morford Drive.
Burglary, 1824 NW 82nd.
Larceny, 2310 Cache Road.
Larceny, 2409 SW H.
Vandalism, 2204 NW Hoover.
Vandalism, 4524 SE Ellsworth.
Larceny, 4315 SE Camelot Drive.
Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 1321 SW 27th.
Larceny, 295 SW 2nd.
Burglary, 2819 NW Morningside Drive.
Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.
Larceny, 1313 NW Taylor.
Larceny, 2513 NW 38th Place.
Disorderly conduct, 3001 E. Gore.
Disorderly conduct, 4220 SE Camden Way.
Vandalism, 1814 SW A.
Larceny, 3800 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 3414 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 410 NW 68th.
Larceny, 2720 SW J.
Disorderly conduct, 4746 SE Sunnymeade Drive.
Auto theft, 521 NW Woodridge Drive.
Narcotics possession, 3011 E. Gore.
Vandalism, 2903 NW 26th.
Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.
Larceny, 1205 NW Maple.
Burglary, 3024 NE Pioneer Blvd.
Vandalism, 1602 SW B.
Larceny, 2318 W. Gore.
DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Gore Boulevard.
Aggravated assault, 3164 Cache Road.
Disorderly conduct, 1211 NW Logan.
Larceny, 609 S. Sheridan.
Larceny, 1610 NW Kingsbury.
Burglary, 1228 Cache Road.
Larceny, 1512 NW Lake.
Burglary, 303 Fort Sill Blvd.
Disorderly conduct, 1408 SW Wisconsin.
Vandalism, 2804 SW J.
Burglary, 1713 NW Williams.
Burglary, 2116 NW Dearborn.
Auto theft, 1805 NW Floyd.
Larceny, 519 NE Patterson.
Burglary, 6202 NW Cherry.
Burglary, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Larceny, 8209 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Burglary, 2116 NW Bessie.
Vandalism, 2408 NW 52nd.
Disorderly conduct, 6303 NW Euclid.
Narcotics possession, 405 NW 56th.
Kidnapping, 2804 SW J.
Larceny, 203 SW Park.
Burglary, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.
Burglaries, 1222 NW 47th.
Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.
Burglary, 408 NW 16th.
Vandalism, 701 SW D.
Vandalism, 303 SW 74th.
Larceny, 4010 NW Oak Road.
Burglaries, 402 N. Sheridan.
Vandalism, 5022 SE Redbud Place.
Vandalism, Northwest 3rd Street and Ferris Avenue.
Larceny, 261 NW 2nd.
Vandalism, 6403 NW Columbia.
Larceny, 1502 Fort Sill Blvd.
Larceny, 6138 SW Oakcliff.
Vandalism, 2332 NW Williams.
Larceny, 2402 SW I.
Burglary, 1312 SW Cornish.
Vandalism, 622 SW Bishop.
Burglary, 1902 S. Sheridan.
Burglary, 5535 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 721 NW Mockingbird.
Burglary, 1704 NW Arlington.
Vandalism, 2232 NW Williams.
Burglary, 2203 NW Pollard.
Disorderly conduct, 2308 NW 20th.
Disorderly conduct, 4309 SE Camelot Drive.
Larceny, 1309 NW Baldwin.
Disorderly conduct, 4018 NW Ozmun.
Burglary, 410 NW 12th.
Disorderly conduct, 414 NW 53rd.
Burglary, 607 NW Blackstone Trail.
Larceny, 3303 Cache Road.
Larceny, 1804 SW C.
Burglary, 6752 NW Willow Wood Loop.
Burglary, 2107 NW 38th.
Burglary, 1002 N. Sheridan.
