Police reports for Jan. 8, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 203 NW Morford Drive.
Burglary, 1824 NW 82nd.
Larceny, 2310 Cache Road.
Larceny, 2409 SW H.
Vandalism, 2204 NW Hoover.
Vandalism, 4524 SE Ellsworth.
Larceny, 4315 SE Camelot Drive.
Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 1321 SW 27th.
Larceny, 295 SW 2nd.
Burglary, 2819 NW Morningside Drive.
Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.
Larceny, 1313 NW Taylor.
Larceny, 2513 NW 38th Place.
Disorderly conduct, 3001 E. Gore.
Disorderly conduct, 4220 SE Camden Way.
Vandalism, 1814 SW A.
Larceny, 3800 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 3414 Cache Road.
Vandalism, 410 NW 68th.
Larceny, 2720 SW J.
Disorderly conduct, 4746 SE Sunnymeade Drive.
Auto theft, 521 NW Woodridge Drive.
Narcotics possession, 3011 E. Gore.
Vandalism, 2903 NW 26th.
Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.
Larceny, 1205 NW Maple.
Burglary, 3024 NE Pioneer Blvd.
Vandalism, 1602 SW B.
Larceny, 2318 W. Gore.
DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Gore Boulevard.
Aggravated assault, 3164 Cache Road.
Disorderly conduct, 1211 NW Logan.
Larceny, 609 S. Sheridan.
Larceny, 1610 NW Kingsbury.
Burglary, 1228 Cache Road.
Larceny, 1512 NW Lake.
Burglary, 303 Fort Sill Blvd.
Vandalism, 1321 SW 27th.
Disorderly conduct, 1408 SW Wisconsin.
Vandalism, 2804 SW J.
Burglary, 1713 NW Williams.
Burglary, 2116 NW Dearborn.
Auto theft, 1805 NW Floyd.
Larceny, 519 NE Patterson.
Burglary, 6202 NW Cherry.
Burglary, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Larceny, 8209 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Burglary, 2116 NW Bessie.
Vandalism, 2408 NW 52nd.
Disorderly conduct, 6303 NW Euclid.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.