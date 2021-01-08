Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Property damage, 824 SE 2nd.
DUI, Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road.
Burglary, 5348 Cache Road.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Possession of narcotics, marijuana possession, obstructing police, 2600 block Northwest Williams Avenue.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.
DUI-aggravated, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.