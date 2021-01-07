Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
First-degree robbery, possession of narcotics, 2223 NW Baltimore Circle.
Auto theft, Northwest 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.
Marijuana possession, narcotics possession, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.
Burglary, 2615 Cache Road.
Burglary, 1820 NW 52nd.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue.
Incident, 4714 SE 47th.
Incident, 602 SW 38th.
Auto burglary, Northwest 16th Street and Taylor Avenue.
Auto burglary, 2620 W. Gore.
Larceny, 2504 SW Jefferson.
Burglary, 4634 SW J.
Property damage, 1312 SW 9th.
Property damage, 1717 NW Smith.
Petit larceny, 4009 NW Ozmun.