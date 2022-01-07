Police reports for Jan. 6, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 1313 SW D.Vandalism, Southwest 38th Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 206 NW Columbia.Larceny, 4032 NW Ozmun.Larceny, 2705 NW Denver.Burglaries, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglaries, 402 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 406 NW 3rd.Burglary, 1120 NW Carroll Drive.Larceny, 105 SE Berkshire.Larceny, 3134 Cache Road.Larceny, 201 SE Interstate Drive.Larceny, 1209 SW G.Larceny, 1203 W. Lee.Aggravated assault, 202 NW 2nd.Larceny, 1306 NW Irwin.Larceny, 1208 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 2403 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 6812 NW Willow Springs Drive.Disorderly conduct, 1610 SW H.Larceny, 4618 SE Aberdeen.Larceny, 1226 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 2704 NW 52nd.Larceny, 6921 W. Gore.Vandalism, 1610 NW Ferris.Burglary, 6897 NW Willow Springs Drive.Larceny, 2309 NW 82nd.Larceny, 2030 NW 82nd.Disorderly conduct, 3502 E. Gore.Burglary, 2316 NW Denver.Aggravated assault, 1418 NW 22nd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists