Police reports for Jan. 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1814 NW Taylor.Disorderly conduct, 802 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 331 SW C.Aggravated assault, 1415 NW Hoover.Larceny, 1416 NW 50th.Larceny, 2303 NW Woodridge Drive.Weapons law violations, 2416 NW 41st.Larceny, 4528 SW Atom.Larceny, 311 SW I.Burglary, 1418 NW 24th.Burglary, 919 SW 34th.Larceny, 601 E. Gore.Drug possession, Southwest 25th Street and A Avenue.Disorderly conduct, No. 1 NW 67th.Burglary, 402 N. Sheridan.Auto theft, 419 NW 56th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.