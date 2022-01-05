Police reports for Jan. 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 6009 SW Atterbury Drive.Burglary, 11 SW 38th.Larceny, Southwest71st Street and Cherokee Avenue.Larceny, 7550 NW Tango Road.Burglary, 4930 SE Randolph Road.Larceny, 4102 W. Lee.Larceny, 2002 Cache Road.Burglary, 1212 NW 31st.Larceny, 1410 NW Taylor.Disorderly conduct, 4813 NE Winfield Circle.Burglary, 1001 NW 50th.Burglary, 2413 NW 67th.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Disorderly conduct, 4102 NE Water Edge Drive.Larceny, 900 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1309 NW Baldwin.Disorderly conduct, 808 SW 6th.Auto theft, 4455 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1628 NW 25th.Larceny, 4010 NW Oak.Burglary, 715 SW 45th.Larceny, 1304 SW Monroe.Larceny, 1603 NW Euclid.Larceny, 802 W. Gore.Disorderly conduct, 2210 NW Hoover.Burglary, 6116 NW Euclid.Larceny, 3612 W. Lee.Vandalism, 7700 W. Lee.Burglary, 6921 W. Gore.Larceny, 1332 NW Cherry.Aggravated assault, 24 SW 51st.Burglary, 1717 NW Andrews.Burglary, 900 Cache Road.Larcenies, 5602 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 4220 SE Dorchester Drive.Burglary, 2112 NW 55th.Larceny, 5327 NW Elm.Vandalism, 2605 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 2504 SW Jefferson.Vandalism, 2310 E. Gore.Larceny, 143 SW C.Burglary, 2030 NW 82nd.Vandalism, 1306 SW E.Disorderly conduct, 1915 NW Kinyon.Disorderly conduct, 2110 NW Lindy.Burglary, 1007 SW 5th.Burglary, 7940 NW Crossland Circle.Burglary, 303 SW 72nd.Larceny, 2331 NW Denver.Burglary, 801 NW 52nd.Aggravated assault, 901 SW 7th.DUI, Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard.Burglary, 2802 NW 21st Place. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists