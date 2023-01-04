Police reports for Jan. 4, 2023 Jan 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 914 W. Lee.Larceny, 4010 NW Oak.Trespassing, 5324 Cache Road.Auto theft, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 308 NW 31st.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Burglary, 312 NW 62nd.Larceny, 1306 SW E.Disorderly conduct, 1701 NW Andrews.Burglary, 102 NE 20th.Larceny, 1408 NW 40th.Vandalism, 2912 SW J. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists