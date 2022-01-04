Police reports for Jan. 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly Conduct, 20 NW Sheridan.Weapons Law Violations, 1507 SW Tennessee.Theft/Larceny, 840 NW Hilltop.Theft/Larceny, 2112 Cache Road.Theft/Larceny, 2006 NW 82nd.Theft/Larceny, 3800 Cache Road.Burglary, 2802 NE 9th.Burglary, 1413 NW Arlington.Theft/Larceny, 909 NE Rogers Lane.Theft/Larceny, 6805 SW Fenwick.Theft/Larceny, 206 SW Crystal Hills Circle.Theft/Larceny, 2507 NW 20th.Theft/Larceny, 6807 SW Fenwick.Local Ordinance, 4508 NW Santa Fe.Burglary, 1635 NW Williams.Theft/Larceny, 6803 SW F.Burglary, 2311 SE Lee.Theft/Larceny, 3745 SW Lee.Theft/Larceny, 1226 NW Sheridan Road.Theft/Larceny, 5344 Cache Road.Local Ordinance, 402 NW Rogers Lane.Theft/Larceny, 295 SW 2nd.Theft/Larceny, 295 NW 2nd.Local Ordinance, 2326 SW Tulane.Theft/Larceny, 602 SW 38th.Theft/Larceny, 4443 NE Cache Road.Burglary, 1217 NW Oak.Theft/Larceny, 2317 NE Village.Vandalism, 1226 NW Ozmun.Theft/Larceny, 2414 NW Nottingham Road.Burglary, 201 NW Northwood.Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.Burglary, 1413 NW Arlington.Theft/Larceny, 1403 NW Taft.Theft/Larceny, 2112 NW 12th.Vandalism, 6202 SW E.Vandalism, 6821 Bainbridge.Vandalism, 6453 Cache Road.Burglary, 1202 SW A. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Sw Offense Crime Criminal Law Police Following Violation Lawton Police Department Burglary Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists