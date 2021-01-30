Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Assault and battery, 1204 SE 45th.
Resisting police, 2200 block Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 3307 SW Overland.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
