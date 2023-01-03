Police reports for Jan. 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft, 326 SE Camelot.Narcotics, Southwest 27th Street and Southwest H Avenue.Disorderly conduct, 816 W Gore.Theft, 2007 NW Lindy.Disorderly conduct, 6701 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 406 SW I.Burglary, 2311 Cache Road.Drunk driving, Northwest Crosby Park Boulevard and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway.Drunk driving, Southwest 27th Street and Southwest A Avenue.Drunk driving, Southwest 61st Street and Southwest Summit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Crime Criminal Law Police Disorderly Conduct Drunk Driving Following Southwest Summit Offense Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists