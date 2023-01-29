Police reports for Jan. 29, 2023 Jan 29, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Park Avenue.Aggravated assault, 3401 W. Gore.Vandalism, 1525 Cache Road.Trespassing, 1907 NW 64th.Larceny, 6315 W. Gore.Burglary, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Disorderly conduct, 2511 SW White.DUI, Northwest Baldwin Avenue and Sheridan Road.Burglary, 1306 NW Bessie.Burglary, 2223 SW 54th.Larceny, 1605 NW 45th.Burglary, 5405 SW Daun Drive.Vandalism, 706 SW 6th.Drug possession, 906 SW Jefferson.Vandalism, Southwest F Avenue and Rail Road Street.Larceny, 502 NE 48th.DUI, Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road.Larceny, 102 NW 17th.Larceny, 1301 W. Lee.Burglary, 1715 SW 47th.Sex offenses, 36 N. SheridanTrespassing, 107 SW 75th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists