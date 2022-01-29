Police reports for Jan. 29, 2022 Jan 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2512 SW 39th.Larceny, 7215 Cache Road.Narcotics possession, 1208 NW Bell.Burglary, 2006 SW A.Larceny, 461 NW Chimney Creek Drive.Larceny, 3502 E. Gore.Vandalism, 2201 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 1506 NW Arlington.Vandalism, 1901 NW Dearborn.Larceny, 1506 NW Arlington.Larceny, 910 SW 11th.Burglary, 6701 NW Maple Drive.Burglary, 402 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 104 NW Morford Drive.Burglary, 1401 SW B.Larceny, 1011 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 2408 NW 19th.Larceny, 602 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 3112 NW Kinyon.Vandalism, 109 SW 75th.DUI, Southwest 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 1707 NW Andrews.Larceny, 414 NW Arlington.Larceny, 908 SW Garfield.Disorderly conduct, 15 SW 51st.Vandalism, 2704 NW 52nd.Larceny, 210 SW G.Vandalism, 702 SW 46th.Burglary, 217 NW 74th.Vandalism, 2601 NW 19th.Burglary, 813 NW 46th.Larceny, 1306 NW Irwin.Larceny, 4610 E. Lee.Vandalism, 2412 NW Ozmun.Vandalism, 701 SW D.Vandalism, 1754 NW 82nd.Larceny, 6720 Cache Road.Vandalism, 1326 NW Ash.Vandalism, 427 NW 68th.Burglary, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 1326 SW Ash.Vandalism, 402 NW Rogers Lane.Larceny, 4605 SW I.Burglary, 1409 NW Horton Blvd.DUI, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Larceny Police Crime Criminal Law Offense Following Lawton Police Department Dui Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists