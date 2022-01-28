Police reports for Jan. 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 27th Street and Gore Boulevard.Auto theft, 622 SW Bishop.Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Larceny, 1401 SW B.Larceny, 1050 NW 38th.Burglary, 2623 NW Debracy.Larceny, 2801 NW Morningside Drive.Vandalism, 7019 Cache Road.Larceny, 141 Foxfire Road.Vandalism, 6720 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 7030 NW Woodland Drive.Vandalism, 4620 SW G. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists