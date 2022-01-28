Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 27th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Auto theft, 622 SW Bishop.

Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1401 SW B.

Larceny, 1050 NW 38th.

Burglary, 2623 NW Debracy.

Larceny, 2801 NW Morningside Drive.

Vandalism, 7019 Cache Road.

Larceny, 141 Foxfire Road.

Vandalism, 6720 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, 7030 NW Woodland Drive.

Vandalism, 4620 SW G.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you