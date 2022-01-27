Police reports for Jan. 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 604 SW 11th.Larcenies, 2030 NW 82nd.Burglary, 1213 SW 24th.Burglary, 6701 NW Maple Drive.Larceny, 305 SW Park.Burglary, 812 NW Bell.Auto theft, 3014 NW Kingsbriar Drive.Larceny, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.Trespassing, 1412 SW 8th.Larceny, 304 NW Tanglewood Lane.Vandalism, 25 NW Village Green Drive.Burglary, 136 NE Fullerton.Burglary, 5535 Cache Road.Arson, 100 S. Rail Road.Burglary, 610 NW 52nd.Larceny, 3502 E. Gore.Burglary, 5515 Cache Road.Larceny, 1612 SW Texas.Larceny, 4501 W. Gore.Larceny, 1602 SW B.Vandalism, 5316 NW Columbia.Vandalism, 704 NW 31st.Burglary, 811 SW 11th.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Larceny, 1106 SW B.Aggravated assault, 3134 Cache Road.Vandalism, 912 SW Washington. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larceny Burglary Crime Criminal Law Police Offense Following Lawton Police Department Sw Vandalism Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists