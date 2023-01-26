Police reports for Jan. 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Northwest 8th Street and Ferris Avenue.Larceny, 4513 W. Lee.Larceny, 1611 SW Tennessee.DUI, Southwest 17th Street and A Avenue.Larceny, 1816 SW 11th.Larceny, 1122 NW 52nd Circle.Larceny, 1518 NW Irwin.Trespassing, 30 S. Sheridan.Auto theft, 427 NW 54th.Drug possession, 1508 SE Tower Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists