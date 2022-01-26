Police reports for Jan. 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 1516 SW A.Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.Larceny, 206 S. Sheridan.Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.Burglary, 2320 NW 32nd.Larcenies, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 4601 W. Gore.Larcenies, 4402 Cache Road.Vandalism, 4020 Cache Road.Burglary, 4646 NE Arlington.Burglary, 940 NW 38th.Larceny, 1501 E. Gore.Burglary, 200 SW C.Burglary, 3606 NE Bradford.Auto theft, 2228 SW Tulane.Burglary, 415 SE Interstate Drive.Burglary, 2013 NW Kingsbury.Burglary, 45 NW 2nd.Burglary, 436 NW Green Meadow Drive.Burglary, 6825 NW Ferris Place.Vandalism, 2504 Cache Road.Vandalism, 2102 W. Gore.Larceny, 202 NW 14th.Larceny, 2703 NW 19th.Vandalism, 2204 SW Bishop Road.DUI, 3405 Cache Road.Burglary, 228 SE B.Burglary, 1220 SW 25th Place.Burglary, 1707 SW B.Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.Vandalism, 45 NW 2nd.Larceny, 1717 SW 11th.Vandalism, 5344 Cache Road.Larceny, 285 NW 2nd.Larceny, 914 W. Lee.Disorderly conduct, 1502 E. Gore.Larceny, 211 NW 3rd.Larceny, 724 SW Magnolia. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists