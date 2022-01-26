Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Aggravated assault, 1516 SW A.

Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.

Larceny, 206 S. Sheridan.

Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.

Burglary, 2320 NW 32nd.

Larcenies, 3401 W. Gore.

Burglary, 4601 W. Gore.

Larcenies, 4402 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 4020 Cache Road.

Burglary, 4646 NE Arlington.

Burglary, 940 NW 38th.

Larceny, 1501 E. Gore.

Burglary, 200 SW C.

Burglary, 3606 NE Bradford.

Auto theft, 2228 SW Tulane.

Burglary, 415 SE Interstate Drive.

Burglary, 2013 NW Kingsbury.

Burglary, 45 NW 2nd.

Burglary, 436 NW Green Meadow Drive.

Burglary, 6825 NW Ferris Place.

Vandalism, 2504 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 2102 W. Gore.

Larceny, 202 NW 14th.

Larceny, 2703 NW 19th.

Vandalism, 2204 SW Bishop Road.

DUI, 3405 Cache Road.

Burglary, 228 SE B.

Burglary, 1220 SW 25th Place.

Burglary, 1707 SW B.

Larceny, 4009 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 45 NW 2nd.

Larceny, 1717 SW 11th.

Vandalism, 5344 Cache Road.

Larceny, 285 NW 2nd.

Larceny, 914 W. Lee.

Disorderly conduct, 1502 E. Gore.

Larceny, 211 NW 3rd.

Larceny, 724 SW Magnolia.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

