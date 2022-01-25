Police reports for Jan. 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft of Vehicle, 1401 SW B.Theft/Larceny, 6501 NW Columbia.Theft/Larceny, 316 NW Ridgeview Way.Theft/Larceny, Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad.Theft/Larceny, 1002 NW Sheridan Road.Drunk Driving, Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Rogers Lane.Local Ordinance, Cache Road behind Chief’s.Local Ordinance, 2420 SW D.Theft/Larceny, 100 S Railroad.Theft/Larceny, 120 NE English.Theft/Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.Theft of Vehicle, 2310 NW Terrace Hills.Drunk Driving, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.Drunk Driving, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists