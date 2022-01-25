Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Theft of Vehicle, 1401 SW B.

Theft/Larceny, 6501 NW Columbia.

Theft/Larceny, 316 NW Ridgeview Way.

Theft/Larceny, Elmer Thomas Park Splash Pad.

Theft/Larceny, 1002 NW Sheridan Road.

Drunk Driving, Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Rogers Lane.

Local Ordinance, Cache Road behind Chief’s.

Local Ordinance, 2420 SW D.

Theft/Larceny, 100 S Railroad.

Theft/Larceny, 120 NE English.

Theft/Larceny, 4402 Cache Road.

Theft of Vehicle, 2310 NW Terrace Hills.

Drunk Driving, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.

Drunk Driving, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.

Recommended for you