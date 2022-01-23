Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 2811 SW J.

Auto theft, 40 NE 25th.

Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 6725 SW Atlanta.

Larceny, 1202 W. Lee.

Trespassing, 3134 Cache Road.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 14th Street and A Avenue.

Vandalism, 5502 NW Allan-A-Dale Lane.

Burglary, 1901 SW Jefferson.

Auto theft, 100 S. Rail Road.

Auto theft, 3011 E. Gore.

Larceny, 3405 Cache Road.

Larceny, 2407 SW J.

Larceny, 2519 NW Prentice.

DUI, 2116 SW A.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

