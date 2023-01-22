Police reports for Jan. 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 6820 NW Ferris Place.Burglary, 7104 NW Woodland Circle.Larceny, 716 NW 31st.Larceny, 4513 W. Lee.Drug possession, 2110 Cache Road.Larceny, 209 SW 17th.Larceny, 1802 W. Lee.Burglary, 415 NW 40th.Burglary, 216 SW 76th.DUI, 3802 E. Lee.DUI, Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and Gore Boulevard.DUI, Northwest 52nd Street and Cache Road.Burglary, 715 SW B.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.Drug possession, Southwest 14th Street and E avenue.Burglary, 10 SW 15th.Vandalism, 609 SW 60th.Burglary, 328 NW 65th.Larceny, 128 NE Angus.Arson, Southeast 41st Street and Camelot Drive.Auto theft, 622 SW Bishop.Drug possession, Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Jesse L. Davenport Street.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists