Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 2811 SW J.

Auto theft, 40 NE 25th.

Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.

Vandalism, 6725 SW Atlanta.

Larceny, 1202 W. Lee.

Trespassing, 3134 Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

