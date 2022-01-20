Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Burglary, 1814 NW Lake.

Larceny, 1001 N. Sheridan.

Larceny, 2310 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.

Larceny, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.

Larceny, 1411 SE Walnut Creek Road.

Narcotics possession, Northeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard.

Vandalism, 2403 SW B.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

