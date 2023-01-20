Police reports for Jan. 20, 2022 Jan 20, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 2635 SW I.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Burglary, 705 SW J.Vandalism, 807 SE 41st.Larceny, 2505 NW 82nd.Larceny, 1410 SW H.Larceny, 1512 W. Gore.Burglary, 3111 NW Liberty.Vandalism, 3103 SE Surrey Lane.Burglary, 414 NW Bell.Vandalism, 1303 NW Laird Blvd.Burglary, 1514 NW 43rd.Larceny, 6457 Cache Road.Burglary, 1412 SW Summit.Sex offenses, 1408 SW 6th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists