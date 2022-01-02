Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 2250 NW 40th St.,

Drunk Driving , 2508 NW 17th St.

Disorderly Conduct, 4507 NW Ridgecrest.

Theft of Vehicle, 504 SW 83rd.

Vandalism, C.

Burglary, 6701 NW Maple.

Theft/Larceny, 720 NW 36th St.

Burglary, 2211 NW 23rd St.

Vandalism, 2211 NW 23rd St.

Burglary, 103 NE Angus.

Theft of Vehicle, 1504 NW 49th St.

Theft/Larceny, 1203 NW Sheridan Rd.

Recommended for you