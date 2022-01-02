Police reports for Jan. 2, 2021 Jan 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2250 NW 40th St.,Drunk Driving , 2508 NW 17th St.Disorderly Conduct, 4507 NW Ridgecrest.Theft of Vehicle, 504 SW 83rd.Vandalism, C.Burglary, 6701 NW Maple.Theft/Larceny, 720 NW 36th St.Burglary, 2211 NW 23rd St.Vandalism, 2211 NW 23rd St.Burglary, 103 NE Angus.Theft of Vehicle, 1504 NW 49th St.Theft/Larceny, 1203 NW Sheridan Rd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists