Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 2816 NW 22nd.

Larceny, 2632 Cache Road.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 17th Street and W. Lee.

Aggravated assault, 2107 Cache Road.

Burglary, 2511 NW 38th Place.

Aggravated assault, 6138 SW Oakclif.

Aggravated assault, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Aggravated assault, 2100 SW B.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

