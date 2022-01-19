Police reports for Jan. 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2816 NW 22nd.Larceny, 2632 Cache Road.Narcotics possession, Southwest 17th Street and W. Lee.Aggravated assault, 2107 Cache Road.Burglary, 2511 NW 38th Place.Aggravated assault, 6138 SW Oakclif.Aggravated assault, Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road.Aggravated assault, 2100 SW B. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists