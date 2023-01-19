Police reports for Jan. 19, 2022 Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Prostitution, 940 NW 38th.Auto theft, 1502 SW 11th.Pornography, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.Burglary, 2301 SW 16th.Larceny, 6545 NW Columbia.Larceny, 3812 NW Meadowbrook Drive.Vandalism, 3103 SE Surrey Lane.Larceny, 1612 NW 25th.Larceny, Northwest 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.Arson, 1515 SW Lee.Larceny, 1718 NW Ash.Burglary, 615 SW Micklegate Blvd.Larceny, 1905 SW C.Burglary, 6402 NW Arrowhead Drive.Vandalism, 3011 E. Gore.Burglary, 8005 NW Lawton.Burglary, 201 SE 7th.Burglary, 6213 Cache Road.Larceny, 2301 Cache Road.Burglary, 907 SW McKinley. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists