Police reports for Jan. 18, 2023
Jan 18, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Drug possession, Southwest 14th Street and H Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 40 NE 25th.
Burglary, 3101 SE Surrey Lane.
Drug possession, Northwest 22nd Street and Hoover Avenue.
Larceny, 2502 Fort Sill Blvd.
Larceny, 2105 SW A.
Larceny, 1421 NW Longview Drive.
Disorderly conduct, 2919 NW Euclid.
Larceny, 7604 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Robbery, 705 SW McKinley.
Drug possession, Southwest Bishop Road and Sheridan Road.
Aggravated assault, 1411 SW 25th.
Disorderly conduct, 1407 SW Park.
Larceny, 1621 SW Pennsylvania.
Auto theft, 2618 SW I.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.