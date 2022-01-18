Police reports for Jan. 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly Conduct, 2505 SW 82nd.Theft/Larceny, 2207 NW 19th.Theft/Larceny, 3802 NW Meadowbrook.Theft/Larceny, 7402 NW Sun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Offense Lawton Police Department Police Crime Criminal Law Report Larceny Nature Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists