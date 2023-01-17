Police reports for Jan. 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 40 NE 25th.Drunkenness, 610 NW Columbia.Theft, 2302 NW Sheridan Road.Burglary, 1502 NW 49th.Burglary, 2109 NW Ashley Court.Disorderly conduct, 7019 Cache Road.Theft, 5535 NW Cache Road.Theft, 514 SW Park.Theft, 3011 E Gore.Burglary, 2325 NW Nottingham.Burglary, 5705 NW Lady Marna.Robbery, 304 SW 13th.Drunk driving, 4900 SW Lee.Drunk driving, Northwest 73rd Street and Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Northwest Burglary Theft Crime Criminal Law Police Following Offense Lawton Police Department Disorderly Conduct Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists