Police reports for Jan. 16, 2022
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Narcotics possession, 4517 SW Beta.Auto theft, 1306 NW Irwin.Auto theft, 2520 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 4102 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1704 NW Arlington.Auto theft, 2202 SW B.Narcotics possession, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 6404 NW Oak.Vandalism, 10 SW 4th.Narcotics possession, 117 SE Coachman Drive.Larceny, 1312 NW Williams.Burglary, 1414 SW J.Burglary, 1602 NW Lindy.Burglary, 1807 NW Ozmun.Trespassing, 3401 W. Gore.DUI, Southwest Cornish Street and Lee Boulevard. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.