Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Narcotics possession, 4517 SW Beta.

Auto theft, 1306 NW Irwin.

Auto theft, 2520 Fort Sill Blvd.

Larceny, 4102 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 1704 NW Arlington.

Auto theft, 2202 SW B.

Narcotics possession, South Sheridan Road and West Lee Boulevard.

Disorderly conduct, 6404 NW Oak. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you