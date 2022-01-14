Police reports for Jan. 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 509 SW Park.Auto theft, 503 SW Monroe.Burglary, 402 N. Sheridan.Narcotics possession, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.Robbery, 3140 Cache Road.Narcotics possession, 6320 SW Brookline.Aggravated assault, 10 SW 4th.Burglary, 1321 SW 27th.DUI, Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists