Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 509 SW Park.

Auto theft, 503 SW Monroe.

Burglary, 402 N. Sheridan.

Narcotics possession, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

Robbery, 3140 Cache Road.

Narcotics possession, 6320 SW Brookline.

Aggravated assault, 10 SW 4th.

Burglary, 1321 SW 27th.

DUI, Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

