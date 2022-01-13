Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 704 NW 35th Place.

Arson, 1421 Cache Road.

Burglary, 1321 SW 27th.

Auto theft, 1410 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.

Larceny, 4502 NE Bly Lane.

Burglary, 139 NE Babbit.

Larceny, 2520 NE Turtle Creek Drive.

Vandalism, 621 NW Mockingbird Road.

Burglary, 118 SW 69th.

Burglary, 2707 NW Denver.

Vandalism, 801 NW 31st.

Burglary, 2007 NW Taft.

Larcenies, 4009 Cache Road.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Burglary, 120 NW 44th.

DUI, Northeast Euclid Avenue and Flower Mound.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you