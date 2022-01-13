Police reports for Jan. 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Trespassing, 704 NW 35th Place.Arson, 1421 Cache Road.Burglary, 1321 SW 27th.Auto theft, 1410 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.Larceny, 4502 NE Bly Lane.Burglary, 139 NE Babbit.Larceny, 2520 NE Turtle Creek Drive.Vandalism, 621 NW Mockingbird Road.Burglary, 118 SW 69th.Burglary, 2707 NW Denver.Vandalism, 801 NW 31st.Burglary, 2007 NW Taft.Larcenies, 4009 Cache Road.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 120 NW 44th.DUI, Northeast Euclid Avenue and Flower Mound. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists