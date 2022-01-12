Police reports for Jan. 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1411 NW Ozmun.Larceny, 1604 SW D.DUI, Northwest Erwin Lane and Cache Road.Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.Larceny, 808 SW 9th.Larceny, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 914 SW H.Burglary, 904 NW Euclid.Burglary, 503 NW 17th.Larceny, 211 NW 3rd.Larceny, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.Burglary, 6418 NW Birch.Larceny, 2310 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.Larceny, 201 W. Gore.Burglary, 1718 NW Oak.Arson, 620 SW 23rd Place.Narcotics possession, Southwest 26th Place and Evans Avenue. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists