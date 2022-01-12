Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 1411 NW Ozmun.

Larceny, 1604 SW D.

DUI, Northwest Erwin Lane and Cache Road.

Burglary, 3502 E. Gore.

Larceny, 808 SW 9th.

Larceny, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Larceny, 914 SW H.

Burglary, 904 NW Euclid.

Burglary, 503 NW 17th.

Larceny, 211 NW 3rd.

Larceny, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.

Burglary, 6418 NW Birch.

Larceny, 2310 NW Terrace Hills Blvd.

Larceny, 201 W. Gore.

Burglary, 1718 NW Oak.

Arson, 620 SW 23rd Place.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 26th Place and Evans Avenue.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

