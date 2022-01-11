Police reports for Jan. 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft/Larceny, 1102 SE 36th.Theft/Larceny, 1127 E Gore.Burglary, 1408 NW 40th.Theft of Vehicle, 1516 NW Bessie.Theft/Larceny, 202 SW 13th.Vandalism, 2106 NW Atlanta.Disorderly Conduct, 2108 NW Ferris.Burglary, 2115 SW 6th.Disorderly Conduct, 2221 NW Baltimore Circle.Vandalism, 2414 SW Cornell.Theft of Vehicle, 2505 NW Atlanta.Burglary, 2510 NW 52nd.Burglary, 2510 NW 52nd.Local Ordinance, 3201 E Gore.Disorderly Conduct, 3501 NW Ferris.Theft/Larceny, 379 NW 2nd.Vandalism, 4208 SE Elmhurst Lane.Vandalism, 421 NW 2nd.Theft/Larceny, 4402 NW Cache Road.Theft/Larceny, 4402 NW Cache Road.Theft of Vehicle, 4402 NW Cache Road.Local Ordinance, 45 NW 2nd.Burglary, 4610 SW J.Theft of Vehicle, 4901 SE Mills.Burglary, 5155 NE Cache Road.Burglary, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.Theft/Larceny, 5384 NW Columbia.Burglary, 5535 NW Cache Road.Burglary, 5710 NW Glenn.Vandalism, 6418 NW Birch.Local Ordinance, 6840 NW Willow Springs.Theft/Larceny, 702 SW Sedalia.Vandalism, 736 SW Ranch Oak.Burglary, 845 SE Lemond Lane.Burglary, 920 SW Sheridan Road.Drunk Driving, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists