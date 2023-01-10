Police reports for Jan. 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Theft, 6315 W Gore.Theft, 3745 SW Lee.Vandalism, 1811 NW Kingsbury.Burglary, 2511 NW Atlanta.Burglary, 3401 E Gore.Theft, 3432 NW Lincoln.Burglary, 2303 NW 36th.Theft, 1302 NW Sheridan Road.Drunk driving, Southwest 7th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists