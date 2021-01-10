Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 203 SW 12th.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest Atlanta Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Entering a building to commit a felony, 6921 W. Gore.
DUI-aggravated, Southwest 11th Street and Bishop Avenue.
Trespassing, 1914 SW Jefferson.
Incident, 1730 NW Cherry.
DUI, 10 SW 4th.
Auto burglary, 2317 NW 46th.
Marijuana possession, Interstate 44 and Cache Road.
Methamphetamine possession, Northwest 15th Street and Arlington Avenue.