Police reports for Jan. 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2023

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 6921 W Gore.Narcotics, Southwest 49th Street and West Gore Boulevard.Burglary, 505 SW Coral.Burglary, 1439 NW Ozmun.Fraud, 3414 Cache Road.Trespass, 2401 Cache Road.Theft, 902 SW Gore.Vandalism, 32 NW Lake.Burglary, 2 NW 27th.Drunk driving, 4500 SW Lee.Burglary, 509 SW Coral.Drunk driving, Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue.Drunkenness, Southwest 17th Street and Southwest B Avenue.Drunk driving, Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Columbia Avenue.