Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, 2814 SW G.
Possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1915 SW D.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, resisting police, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, 1005 SW 7th.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northeast Rogers Lane and Pioneer Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 10th Street and G Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 4th Street and H Avenue.
Sniffing glue/paint, 2214 NW Lindy.
—Compiled by Scott Rains/staff