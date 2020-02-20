Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1604 NW Columbia.
Burglary, 622 SW Bishop.
Burglary, 2208 SW F.
Burglary, 1508 NW Taft.
Petit larceny, 1303 SW 30th.
Incident, 5535 Cache Road.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, No. 1 SW 49th.
Public intoxication, Southeast 1st Street and Lee Boulevard.
Burglary, 1408 NW Lawton.
Property damage, 7201 Cache Road.
Burglary, auto theft, 1115 SW I.
Petit larceny, 321 NW 2nd.
Petit larceny, 2202 SW 11th.
Persons under the influence, Northwest 13th Street and Andrews Avenue.
Incident, 5344 NW Elm.
Trespassing, 202 NW 2nd.
Disturbing the peace, 1115 NW Euclid.
