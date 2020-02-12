Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Petit larceny, 1511 NW 50th.
Assault and battery, 1535 NW 43rd.
Meth possession, 10 SW 4th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.
