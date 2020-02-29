Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 4315 SE Camelot.
Property damage, 615½ SW I.
Property damage, 1410 SW Bridwell Place.
Incident, 2918 NW Bell.
Burglary, 306½ NW Euclid.
Marijuana possession, tampering with motor vehicle, Interstate 44 and East Gore Boulevard.
Burglary, 2212 Cache Road.
Property damage, 5515 Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 814 W. Lee.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1622 NW 38th.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 2608 SW H.
Property damage, 1906 SW C.
Property damage, 1914 SW D.
Incident, 1710 Cache Road.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff