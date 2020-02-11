Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.
DUI refusal, Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lawton.
Burglary – 1st degree, motor vehicle theft, 6430 NW Compass.
Obedience to orders/police/fire, 6126 SW Oakcliff.
Assaulting police/firefighter, 6126 SW Oakcliff.
Lost/stolen vehicle tag, 1602 ½ Taft.
Motor vehicle theft, 3134 NW Cache.
Burglary – 1st degree, possession of schedule I or II, 707 SW Monroe.
Burglary of residence, 1437 NW Ozmun.
