Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.

DUI refusal, Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lawton.

Burglary – 1st degree, motor vehicle theft, 6430 NW Compass.

Obedience to orders/police/fire, 6126 SW Oakcliff.

Assaulting police/firefighter, 6126 SW Oakcliff.

Lost/stolen vehicle tag, 1602 ½ Taft.

Motor vehicle theft, 3134 NW Cache.

Burglary – 1st degree, possession of schedule I or II, 707 SW Monroe.

Burglary of residence, 1437 NW Ozmun.

—Complied by The Constitution staff

