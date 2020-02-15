Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
DUI refusal, Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Larceny, 5727 NW Chestnut Lane.
DUI, Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road.
Auto theft, 607 NW Glendale Drive.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 638 NW Maple.
Incident, East Lee Boulevard and Cache Creek.
Burglary, auto theft, 1804 Fort Sill Blvd.
Petit larceny, 909 SW Garfield.
Robbery, 1608 SW 6th.
Trafficking methamphetamine, Southwest 14th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1115 NW Euclid.
Arson, 1610 SW 6th.
Auto theft, Southwest 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Auto theft, 6309 NW Irwin.
Disturbing the peace, 811 SW D.
