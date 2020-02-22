Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Property damage, 3146 Cache Road.
Disturbing the peace, 1902 NW 14th.
Property damage, 6104 NW Ferris.
Incidents, 7700 W. Lee.
Burglary, 1509 NW Lincoln.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 6308 NW Oak.
Larceny, 1114 NW Cherry.
Property damage, 2910 SW J.
Marijuana possession, Northwest 47th Street and Motif Manor Boulevard.
Burglary, 4751 NW Motif Manor.
DUI with drugs, West Gore Boulevard and Sheridan Road.
Auto theft, 4704 SW K.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 308 SW Monroe.
Incident, 4814 SW Water Stone Place.
Marijuana possession, Northwest 43rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
—Complied by Scott Rains/staff